India to seal 2 or 3 FTAs by December Business Jun 04, 2026

India's about to seal two or three major free trade agreements (FTAs) by December, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

He shared at the Citi India conference that nine FTAs (either wrapped up or in progress over the past 3.5 years) will kick in within the next nine to 10 months.

The FTA with Oman just started on June 1, and deals with the US E.U., and UK are almost ready to roll.