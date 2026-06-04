India to seal 2 or 3 FTAs by December
India's about to seal two or three major free trade agreements (FTAs) by December, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
He shared at the Citi India conference that nine FTAs (either wrapped up or in progress over the past 3.5 years) will kick in within the next nine to 10 months.
The FTA with Oman just started on June 1, and deals with the US E.U., and UK are almost ready to roll.
India shifts from assembly to research
India's also working on trade deals with Peru, Chile, Canada, and Israel to open up more markets for Indian exports.
Goyal pointed out how diversifying energy sources has helped keep things steady during global chaos and highlighted efforts to keep fertilizer prices stable despite rising costs worldwide.
On top of that, he said India is shifting from basic assembly work toward research, innovation, AI, and clean energy tech.
We have a strong domestic market, that's always been our strength.