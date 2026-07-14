India to track services sector monthly with new index

The first reading of the ISP shows a strong performance from the formal services economy, with 14 of the 19 sub-sectors registering double-digit year-on-year growth in April.

Accommodation and Food Services topped the list with a 37.2% increase, followed by Retail Trade (30.8%), Administrative and Support Services (28.7%), and Real Estate (27.7%).

Other sectors such as Wholesale Trade, Insurance, IT and Computer-related Services showed growth rates of over 15%.