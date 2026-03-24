India to tweak PLI 2.0 scheme to address GPU costs

AI servers in huge demand, but rising GPU costs challenge

With AI servers in huge demand, rising GPU costs are challenging India's goal of building more tech at home and relying less on imports.

Companies like Altos Computing is stepping up with Made-in-India AI servers and higher local value addition, but the government wants to push even further, revising PLI 2.0 to help more firms invest, innovate, and better capture value in AI-server supply chains and increase domestic value addition, noting that high-performance GPUs are not currently manufactured in India.