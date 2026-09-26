India to unveil BIT model allowing arbitration after 1 year

India is about to roll out a fresh version of its bilateral investment treaty (BIT), aiming to make life easier for investors and speed up negotiations.

The big change? Investors can now seek international arbitration just 1 year after trying to resolve issues at home, provided domestic remedies are exhausted, instead of waiting 5 years.

This update is designed to help clinch deals with countries like Australia and Canada, all while making sure India keeps control over its own tax rules.