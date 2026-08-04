India told Parliament it faces 9 WTO complaints, spent ₹2.43cr
India's currently dealing with nine different trade complaints at the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to what the government shared in Parliament.
Countries and blocs like Japan, China, the European Union (EU), Brazil, and Australia have raised issues about things like India's safeguard measures on certain iron and steel products, sugar subsidies, ICT import duties, and India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.
So far, India has spent about ₹2.43 crore defending its side.
Complaints span steel sugar ICT renewables
These cases cover a mix of sectors: Japan isn't happy with how India handles steel imports; Brazil, Australia, and Guatemala are challenging sugar subsidies; while the EU, Japan, and Chinese Taipei say India's ICT tariffs break WTO rules.
China's also questioning incentives for renewable energy and tech industries.
India says its actions are consistent with its rights and obligations under the WTO agreements and is appealing any rulings that go against it, though some appeals are stalled because of the non-functioning of the WTO Appellate Body.