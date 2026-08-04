India told Parliament it faces 9 WTO complaints, spent ₹2.43cr

India's currently dealing with nine different trade complaints at the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to what the government shared in Parliament.

Countries and blocs like Japan, China, the European Union (EU), Brazil, and Australia have raised issues about things like India's safeguard measures on certain iron and steel products, sugar subsidies, ICT import duties, and India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

So far, India has spent about ₹2.43 crore defending its side.