India tops Chainalysis's global crypto adoption index
India just claimed the #1 spot on the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, edging out the US.
The ranking looks at everything from retail crypto use to DeFi activity.
According to Vikas Gupta, Country Manager at Bybit India, India's lead is supported by over 750 million smartphone users and some of the lowest mobile data costs in the world.
India's crypto ecosystem
From everyday users to big institutions and DeFi fans, Indians are diving into crypto more than ever.
The country also boasts one of the world's largest groups of blockchain developers and has pulled in $1.3 billion for Web3 startups since 2020.
Regional trends in crypto adoption
The Asia-Pacific region saw a massive 69% jump in crypto activity this year—thanks mostly to India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—even as North America and Europe still move bigger total volumes.