India tops Chainalysis's global crypto adoption index Business Sep 07, 2025

India just claimed the #1 spot on the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, edging out the US.

The ranking looks at everything from retail crypto use to DeFi activity.

According to Vikas Gupta, Country Manager at Bybit India, India's lead is supported by over 750 million smartphone users and some of the lowest mobile data costs in the world.