India tourism may lack about 11 million workers by 2035
Business
India's tourism industry is booming, but there's a catch: by 2035, it might be short about 11 million workers, according to a new CBRE report.
Hotels and new travel experiences like wellness and MICE/conferences and exhibitions are growing fast, but there just aren't enough skilled people to fill all the jobs.
India tourism training concentrated in cities
Most training happens in big cities, while smaller towns (where tourism is also taking off) get left out.
Plus, long hours and low pay are pushing people toward other industries like aviation.
To fix this, the government is updating hotel management training and looking to spread opportunities more widely.
Experts say focusing on retaining talent and building skills for things like wellness tourism and cruises will be key going forward.