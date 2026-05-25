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India turns net importer of finished steel
India's finished steel import has increased in April

India turns net importer of finished steel

By Mudit Dube
May 25, 2026
02:23 pm
What's the story

India has become a net importer of finished steel, as per provisional government data. In April, the country imported 0.7 million metric tons of finished steel, marking a 30.8% increase from last year. The top exporters to India during this period were China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Russia.

Export and consumption

Surge in finished steel export and domestic consumption

India's finished steel export also witnessed a significant rise in April, with the country exporting 0.5 million tons of finished steel. This is a 24.9% increase from last year. Meanwhile, domestic consumption of finished steel surged to 13 million tons in April, an annual growth of 8.2%.

Production growth

Crude steel production in India rises

Along with the rise in finished steel import and export, crude steel production in India also witnessed an increase. In April, the country's crude steel output reached 13.8 million tons, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.9%. This data highlights India's growing demand for finished and crude steel amid changing trade dynamics.

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