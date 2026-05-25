India's finished steel import has increased in April

India turns net importer of finished steel

By Mudit Dube 02:23 pm May 25, 202602:23 pm

What's the story

India has become a net importer of finished steel, as per provisional government data. In April, the country imported 0.7 million metric tons of finished steel, marking a 30.8% increase from last year. The top exporters to India during this period were China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Russia.