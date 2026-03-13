India-UK free trade deal to be implemented by spring 2026

Deal expected to boost trade

This deal means almost all Indian products get duty-free access to the UK while India will lower tariffs on most UK goods: think Scotch whisky tariffs falling and car tariffs falling sharply too.

It's expected to boost trade between the two countries and open up more jobs and choices, so if you're into global brands or thinking about working abroad, this could be a game changer.

Plus, a new Social Security Agreement will make things easier for Indians working temporarily in the UK by cutting double social contributions.