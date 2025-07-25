Next Article
India-UK FTA: Boosting ties and textiles trade
India and the UK just signed a major trade deal on July 24, 2025, giving Indian textiles 99% duty-free access to the UK.
This removes a stubborn 10-12% tariff and finally puts Indian products on a level playing field with competitors like Bangladesh.
Jobs, partnerships, and business
Even though India is huge in textiles, exports to the UK were only $1.79 billion last year—out of a $27 billion market.
This FTA could seriously boost those numbers and create jobs in places like Tirupur and Kanpur, especially for knitwear.
Plus, it's not just about business; this deal also brings India and the UK closer together and encourages new partnerships between companies on both sides.