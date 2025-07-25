India-UK FTA: Boosting ties and textiles trade

Jobs, partnerships, and business

Even though India is huge in textiles, exports to the UK were only $1.79 billion last year—out of a $27 billion market.

This FTA could seriously boost those numbers and create jobs in places like Tirupur and Kanpur, especially for knitwear.

Plus, it's not just about business; this deal also brings India and the UK closer together and encourages new partnerships between companies on both sides.