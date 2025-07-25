Sensex sinks 700 points, deepens bear grip on Indian markets
Friday saw India's fertilizer stocks take a hit as the whole market dropped—Nifty50 slid 225 points and Sensex fell over 700.
Big names like Deepak Fertilisers and Chambal Fertilisers lost ground, with Deepak Fertilisers dropping over 4% and Chambal Fertilisers nearly 3%.
Smaller players like Agro Phos India shine
Even though the sector is vital for India's food security (and just got a hefty ₹1.61 lakh crore government boost), investor nerves were high across the board.
Still, smaller players like Agro Phos India (+10.44%) and Southern Petrochemicals (+2.63%) managed to shine, bucking the trend when most others slipped.
Why big players like Deepak Fertilisers are down today
This wasn't really about fertilizer companies themselves—there was no big news or crisis in the sector.
Instead, it looks like investors across finance, IT, and more pulled back all at once, likely playing it safe until things settle down.