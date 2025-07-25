Sensex sinks 700 points, deepens bear grip on Indian markets

Even though the sector is vital for India's food security (and just got a hefty ₹1.61 lakh crore government boost), investor nerves were high across the board. Still, smaller players like Agro Phos India (+10.44%) and Southern Petrochemicals (+2.63%) managed to shine, bucking the trend when most others slipped.

Why big players like Deepak Fertilisers are down today

This wasn't really about fertilizer companies themselves—there was no big news or crisis in the sector.

Instead, it looks like investors across finance, IT, and more pulled back all at once, likely playing it safe until things settle down.