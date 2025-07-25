Nifty Pharma index gains 0.54%: Cipla, Torrent lead rally

Nifty50 and Sensex struggled to stay afloat

While pharma stocks held up, most of the market struggled—Nifty50 dropped by 225 points and Sensex fell over 700 points.

Only seven out of 50 Nifty stocks finished higher.

Meanwhile, Sharda Cropchem and Vimta Labs hit fresh highs, but plenty of others saw losses, showing just how mixed things are in the current market mood.