Nifty Pharma index gains 0.54%: Cipla, Torrent lead rally
On Friday, the Nifty Pharma index managed a small win, climbing 0.54% to close at 22,662.7 points.
Cipla and Torrent Pharmaceuticals led the charge with gains of 3% and 2.39%.
Other pharma names like Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma, and JB Chemicals also chipped in.
Nifty50 and Sensex struggled to stay afloat
While pharma stocks held up, most of the market struggled—Nifty50 dropped by 225 points and Sensex fell over 700 points.
Only seven out of 50 Nifty stocks finished higher.
Meanwhile, Sharda Cropchem and Vimta Labs hit fresh highs, but plenty of others saw losses, showing just how mixed things are in the current market mood.