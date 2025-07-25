India, UK sign historic trade deal in London: Key details
India and the UK have officially signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in London, with both Prime Ministers—Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer—there to witness it.
The deal is set to remove tariffs on tons of goods, open up Indian public contracts to UK suppliers, and covers 26 sectors including digital trade.
Rollout is expected in the next 6-12 months.
Indian exports worth $6.5 billion will now be duty-free
CETA could seriously boost the $23 billion trade between both countries.
Indian exports worth $6.5 billion—including things like textiles, seafood, leather, and chemicals—will now be duty-free in the UK.
Experts say this move is "transformative," especially for small businesses looking to grow globally, with engineering and electronics firms also set to benefit from easier access to the UK market.