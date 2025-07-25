India, UK sign historic trade deal in London: Key details

Indian exports worth $6.5 billion will now be duty-free

CETA could seriously boost the $23 billion trade between both countries.

Indian exports worth $6.5 billion—including things like textiles, seafood, leather, and chemicals—will now be duty-free in the UK.

Experts say this move is "transformative," especially for small businesses looking to grow globally, with engineering and electronics firms also set to benefit from easier access to the UK market.