Mastek's Q1 numbers shine bright, but what about US market?
Mastek kicked off FY26 with a solid performance—total income climbed 13.2% to nearly ₹915 crore, and net profit soared 28.7%.
The big boost came from its UK and Europe business, which grew by 27%, thanks to strong demand in healthcare, government tech, and smart moves with Oracle projects.
Order book up 25% despite flat US revenue
While the US market was tough—revenue there stayed flat year-on-year and dropped 8.5% from last quarter—Mastek's order book still shot up by 25%.
The company also trimmed its workforce by 13% to stay efficient.
With the UK pouring money into digital transformation, Mastek looks set for more tech-driven growth ahead.