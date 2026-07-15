India-UK trade deal kicks in: Here's what gets cheaper

The trade deal will make imported Scotch whisky, premium British cars, cosmetics, chocolates, and select food products cheaper for Indian consumers.

India's import duty on Scotch whisky will be slashed from 150% to 75% immediately and further to 40% over a period of 10 years.

Moreover, nearly 99% of Indian exports to the UK will now get zero-duty access under this agreement. This covers almost all goods India sells there.