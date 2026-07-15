India-UK trade deal kicks in: Here's what gets cheaper
What's the story
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has come into effect today. The landmark deal opens up one of the world's largest consumer markets to Indian exporters while making several premium British products more affordable for Indian buyers. Experts believe it will strengthen investment ties, create jobs, and give a fresh push to India's manufacturing and services sectors.
Market access
Cheaper imports of premium British products
The trade deal will make imported Scotch whisky, premium British cars, cosmetics, chocolates, and select food products cheaper for Indian consumers.
India's import duty on Scotch whisky will be slashed from 150% to 75% immediately and further to 40% over a period of 10 years.
Moreover, nearly 99% of Indian exports to the UK will now get zero-duty access under this agreement. This covers almost all goods India sells there.
Beneficiary sectors
Indian exporters to gain significantly
The sectors that are likely to benefit the most from this trade deal include textiles and garments, leather and footwear, gems and jewelry, marine products, engineering goods, auto components, processed food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, as well as agricultural products.
The tariff elimination is expected to boost profit margins for these sectors while encouraging higher production levels and creating new jobs across manufacturing clusters.
Service benefits
Benefits for Indian service providers
The trade deal also promises to benefit Indian IT companies, consulting firms, engineers, architects, accountants, healthcare professionals, and education service providers.
They are expected to get easier market access and greater regulatory certainty in the UK.
The agreement covers 137 service sub-sectors, making it one of India's most comprehensive services-focused trade pacts.
DCC benefits
Double Contribution Convention (DCC)
A major feature of the trade deal is the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).
Indian professionals temporarily working in the UK will no longer have to make social security contributions in both countries for assignments up to five years.
This reduces costs for both employees and employers while improving competitiveness of Indian companies operating overseas.
Price impact
Impact on consumers and economy
The impact of the trade deal on Indian consumers will be gradual rather than immediate.
Luxury British products are likely to become more competitively priced over time as tariff reductions take effect.
However, the biggest gains are expected to come from stronger exports, rising manufacturing activity, new jobs, and increased foreign investment.