India unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3 2026

Labor force participation rose overall, hitting 55.5%. Rural areas led the way at 58.1%, though urban participation slipped a bit to 50.4%.

The share of employed people also grew, with more women joining the workforce. The share of women who were employed rose to 32.8% from 31.3% during the same period.

Notably, more than half of rural workers are now in agriculture, showing just how important farming remains for jobs outside cities.