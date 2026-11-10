India unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3 2026
India's unemployment rate dipped to 5.1% between July and September 2026, down from 5.4% last quarter, thanks mostly to more rural jobs.
While rural unemployment improved from 4.8% to 4.3%, urban areas saw a slight uptick from 6.7% to 6.8%.
India labor force participation hits 55.5%
Labor force participation rose overall, hitting 55.5%. Rural areas led the way at 58.1%, though urban participation slipped a bit to 50.4%.
The share of employed people also grew, with more women joining the workforce. The share of women who were employed rose to 32.8% from 31.3% during the same period.
Notably, more than half of rural workers are now in agriculture, showing just how important farming remains for jobs outside cities.