India unveils new GDP series with 2022-23 base year
Business
India introduced the new GDP series in February, with 2022-23 as the new base year.
The update uses fresh data from company filings and GST records, with 2022-23 as the new base year.
Officials say this should give a clearer picture of how businesses are really doing.
New GDP aligns with global standards
This revised method pulls in more direct information from companies and households, making the numbers more accurate and up to date.
It also follows global standards for economic statistics.
Even with some concerns about recent growth rates, the government says every update will clearly explain any changes, so you know exactly what's behind the numbers.