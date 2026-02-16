India-US trade deal's legal text to be finalized in March

Agrawal clarified that the joint statement lays down the contours of the deal, which now need to be translated into a legal agreement. This formal document will be signed between both countries. He revealed that virtual talks are ongoing as both sides work on finalizing this legal agreement. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain will lead a delegation to the US next week for this purpose.

Progress update

Tariff adjustments to 18% being processed

Agrawal also noted that tariff adjustments to 18% are being processed and should be completed in due course. He said the process could be finalized as early as this week. Both countries are on the same page regarding the broad structure of the trade deal, with efforts now focused on translating these understandings into a legally binding agreement.