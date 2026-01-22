India and US aim to double bilateral trade from the current $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030

India, US will have a 'good trade deal,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement with India and praised PM Modi. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Trump said, "I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine." He further added his confidence in the upcoming trade deal saying, "We are going to have a good deal." His remarks came after his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum, in Davos.