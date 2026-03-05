India VIX cools 17% after 52% spike amid US-Iran war

Market impact

Iran-Israel conflict rattles global markets

The recent spike in India VIX was the steepest since the first COVID-19 lockdown six years ago. It came after a wave of US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-offensive, which shook global markets. The index currently hovers around 18.8, indicating that uncertainty still looms over the market. Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and founder of Livelong Wealth, said if positive global momentum sustains, a sharp cooling in VIX could occur leading to a decline in option premiums.