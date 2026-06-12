Centre waives customs duties on nuclear power equipment imports
What's the story
The Indian government has announced a retrospective waiver of customs duties on certain nuclear power generation equipment imported between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026. The Finance Ministry issued a notification confirming the exemption for goods used in generating nuclear power. The decision is aimed at providing certainty to importers and regularizing past shipments used in nuclear power projects.
Duty waiver
Finance Ministry's notification
The Finance Ministry's notification clarified that any customs duty payable on imports of the specified goods during the period would not be required to be paid. This move effectively regularizes past imports by ensuring that importers will not face retrospective duty claims for eligible nuclear power equipment brought into India from April 2019 through January 2026.
Information
Extension of February budget announcement
In its February budget, the Indian government had announced a customs duty exemption on nuclear power equipment until 2035. The latest notification extends this policy retrospectively to cover imports made between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026.