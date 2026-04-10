India waives rice export inspection certificate for 6 months
Business
India just made it easier to send rice, both basmati and non-basmati, to the European Union, United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
For the next six months, exporters do not need the usual inspection certificate from India's export agency.
The government announced this change on Friday.
Change aims to smooth rice exports
The goal is to make rice exports smoother.
For now, other European countries are still exempt from needing that inspection certificate too.