India wants to speed up clean energy by auctioning idle grid slots
India is planning to auction off transmission slots that have been sitting unused because renewable projects don't have buyers yet.
With over 31 GW of valuable grid space just gathering dust, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) hopes this move will help get more green power flowing and push the country closer to its big 2030 clean energy goals.
What's changing and why it matters
CERC's new plan would make developers commit to clear timelines and performance guarantees if they want grid access—no more holding spots without a real project lined up.
Plus, CERC is considering requiring a power purchase agreement before granting grid access.
This could mean fewer delays, less wasted capacity, and a faster shift toward renewables.
The bigger picture: Fixing bottlenecks and building momentum
Right now, nearly 50 GW worth of renewable projects are stalled because state utilities aren't buying in, so developers are just reserving grid slots without building anything.
By auctioning these unused spots, India hopes to break the logjam.