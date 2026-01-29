India wants to turn data into a national resource for AI

Why does it matter?

The plan could open up secure, anonymized data through "national data trusts," letting companies build smarter AI while protecting privacy.

There's talk of a "data-use dividend," meaning firms would give back—either with money or tech—to help grow India's AI scene.

Real-life uses? Think predicting diseases using health records or boosting crop yields with farm data.

With over 16 billion verified documents in Aadhaar and DigiLocker sitting untapped, this move could put India on the map for responsible and ethical AI that actually works for its people.