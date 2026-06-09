India weighs extension of customs duty exemptions on pharmaceutical inputs

Pharma exports exceeded $31B in FY26

These exemptions are a big deal for the country's booming pharma exports, which hit a little over $31 billion in fiscal 2026.

With a goal of reaching $50 billion by 2030, the government also wants to boost resilience in active pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials, expand into new markets, and the future will also be shaped by biosimilars and complex generics.

Plus, Indian drug standards are now recognized in over 20 countries — a sign that "Made in India" meds are making their mark globally.