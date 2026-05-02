India will not cut infrastructure capex despite West Asia conflict Business May 02, 2026

Despite possible stress due to the West Asia conflict, the Indian government isn't backing down on its big plans for infrastructure.

Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam shared that the Centre will seek to ensure that public spending will be fully used this year, with capital expenditure (capex) staying a top priority: basically, the government wants to keep building and upgrading things that matter.