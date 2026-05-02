India will not cut infrastructure capex despite West Asia conflict
Business
Despite possible stress due to the West Asia conflict, the Indian government isn't backing down on its big plans for infrastructure.
Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam shared that the Centre will seek to ensure that public spending will be fully used this year, with capital expenditure (capex) staying a top priority: basically, the government wants to keep building and upgrading things that matter.
Centre allocates ₹12.2L/cr for capex
For this year, ₹12.2 lakh crore is set aside for capex: think highways, railways, ports, shipping, and urban development.
Even with global tensions making things tough financially, these sectors are getting full support because they're seen as key to keeping India's growth story going strong.