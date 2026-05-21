India works to manage rising CAD after $13.2 billion quarter Business May 21, 2026

India's government is working to manage the rising current account deficit (CAD), which hit $13.2 billion in October-December 2025, up from the same quarter a year earlier (October-December 2024), mostly because exports to big markets like the US slowed down.

Still, for April-December 2025, the overall CAD was actually a bit lower than the same period of the previous financial year (April-December 2024) ($30.1 billion vs. $36.6 billion), showing some improvement.