India works to manage rising CAD after $13.2 billion quarter
India's government is working to manage the rising current account deficit (CAD), which hit $13.2 billion in October-December 2025, up from the same quarter a year earlier (October-December 2024), mostly because exports to big markets like the US slowed down.
Still, for April-December 2025, the overall CAD was actually a bit lower than the same period of the previous financial year (April-December 2024) ($30.1 billion vs. $36.6 billion), showing some improvement.
Government pushes trade deals, rupee stability
Strong services exports and steady remittance inflows are helping keep things balanced, even with global uncertainty and a shaky rupee.
The government's also pushing for more export deals and trade partnerships to open up new markets, plus looking at ways to stabilize the rupee as oil prices and a strong US dollar add pressure.
Minister Piyush Goyal sounded confident that these steps will help keep India's economy on track.