IndiaAI GPU tender advances amid cost and contract concerns Business Apr 09, 2026

Nine companies (including Paradigmit Technology Services and RackBank Datacenters) just cleared the next round of IndiaAI Mission's big GPU tender.

Yotta Data Services is also stepping up, offering 17,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs to support AI training across the country.

But there's a catch: high costs and short one-year contracts are making it tough for these companies to invest in the artificial intelligence infrastructure India needs.