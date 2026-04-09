IndiaAI GPU tender advances amid cost and contract concerns
Nine companies (including Paradigmit Technology Services and RackBank Datacenters) just cleared the next round of IndiaAI Mission's big GPU tender.
Yotta Data Services is also stepping up, offering 17,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs to support AI training across the country.
But there's a catch: high costs and short one-year contracts are making it tough for these companies to invest in the artificial intelligence infrastructure India needs.
Industry urges stable IndiaAI contracts
RackBank's CEO, Narendra Sen, says rising hardware prices and global supply chain issues are squeezing budgets, so longer contracts would make investments less risky.
Yotta's Sunil Gupta agrees, adding that quick bidding wars by smaller players could mess with fair pricing.
Without some policy tweaks (like more stable contracts), industry voices worry that IndiaAI might struggle to sustain financing and supply planning.