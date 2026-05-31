Indiabulls convenes June 3 board to explore QIP, preferential allotments

Indiabulls posts Q4 profit ₹194.26cr

After a tough last year, Indiabulls bounced back with a ₹194.26 crore profit in Q4 FY2025-26, flipping from a loss.

Their annual numbers also turned positive, with total income jumping to ₹880.78 crore.

Real estate sales hit ₹2,752 crore across 909 units, but while their stock has surged 38% in one year (and 91% in three), it's still down 81% over five years.