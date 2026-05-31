Indiabulls convenes June 3 board to explore QIP, preferential allotments
Business
Indiabulls is holding a board meeting on June 3 to explore fresh ways to raise money, including selling shares and convertible securities.
They're eyeing routes like QIP and preferential allotment in both Indian and global markets.
All these plans need the green light from shareholders and regulators.
Indiabulls posts Q4 profit ₹194.26cr
After a tough last year, Indiabulls bounced back with a ₹194.26 crore profit in Q4 FY2025-26, flipping from a loss.
Their annual numbers also turned positive, with total income jumping to ₹880.78 crore.
Real estate sales hit ₹2,752 crore across 909 units, but while their stock has surged 38% in one year (and 91% in three), it's still down 81% over five years.