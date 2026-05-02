Indiabulls posts ₹194 cr Q4 profit and ₹418 cr income

Indiabulls posts ₹346 cr annual profit

For the full year, Indiabulls turned last year's loss into a ₹346 crore profit and boosted total income to nearly ₹881 crore.

They sold over 900 property units and focused on homes priced between ₹2 crore to ₹6 crore.

CEO Divyesh Shah credited strategic moves and highlighted founder Sameer Gehlaut's completion of a warrant subscription of over ₹400 crore.