Indiabulls diversifies into fintech with ₹1,050cr deal

The acquisition marks Indiabulls's entry into the NBFC fintech technology space.

Fintech Cloud, a young company founded in 2021, reported no revenue until FY25. However, it recorded a revenue of ₹133.77 crore and profit before tax (PBT) of ₹30.31 crore in FY26.

As part of the deal, Indiabulls will appoint most directors on Fintech Cloud's board with immediate effect.