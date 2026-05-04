IndiaMART targets 10-12% revenue by FY27 through subscriptions, small businesses
Business
IndiaMART is setting its sights on 10-12% revenue growth by fiscal 2027.
CEO Dinesh Agarwal shared that the company is working to keep more subscribers on board and boost demand from small businesses, with a strong focus on its subscription plans.
IndiaMART collections up, shares down 16%
The platform has been varying by 1,000-2,000 paid subscribers every quarter: gold and platinum plans are popular, but entry-level users tend to drop off more.
Financially, IndiaMART saw an 8-9% rise in collections on standalone basis and 13% on consolidated basis.
Even though profits dipped recently and shares are down 16% over six months, the company is aiming for stable margins around 33% while pushing for sustainable growth.