IndiaMART targets 10-12% revenue by FY27 through subscriptions, small businesses

IndiaMART collections up, shares down 16%

The platform has been varying by 1,000-2,000 paid subscribers every quarter: gold and platinum plans are popular, but entry-level users tend to drop off more.

Financially, IndiaMART saw an 8-9% rise in collections on standalone basis and 13% on consolidated basis.

Even though profits dipped recently and shares are down 16% over six months, the company is aiming for stable margins around 33% while pushing for sustainable growth.