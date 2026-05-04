Indian 10-year yield falls to 6.9962% as Brent eases

Rupee opens at 94.95 per dollar

The rupee opened slightly weaker at 94.95 per dollar, not far from its recent record low when oil prices spiked last week and shook up both currency and bond markets.

While the US is talking about protecting shipping routes to help with supply concerns, unresolved U.S.-Iran talks keep everyone on edge.

Bond yields are hovering around 7% as everyone's watching oil prices and geopolitical news.