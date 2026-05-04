Indian 10-year yield falls to 6.9962% as Brent eases
Business
Indian bond yields dipped just under 7% on Monday after Brent crude oil prices eased to around $113 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year yield was trading at 6.9962%, a small but notable drop from the previous day.
Still, traders aren't relaxing yet: ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions mean markets could get bumpy again.
Rupee opens at 94.95 per dollar
The rupee opened slightly weaker at 94.95 per dollar, not far from its recent record low when oil prices spiked last week and shook up both currency and bond markets.
While the US is talking about protecting shipping routes to help with supply concerns, unresolved U.S.-Iran talks keep everyone on edge.
Bond yields are hovering around 7% as everyone's watching oil prices and geopolitical news.