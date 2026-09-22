Indian 10-year yield ticks to 7.0498% amid U.S.-Iran talks
Business
Indian bond yields barely budged on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield ticking up just a notch to 7.0498%.
Markets are keeping a close eye on the upcoming U.S.-Iran talks at the U.N. since any breakthrough could shake up global oil supply, and that matters because Brent crude is still hovering above $100 a barrel.
Saudi flows, US yields affect India
Saudi Arabia is moving around 2.9 million barrels per day through the Strait of Hormuz, helping ease some supply worries.
Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yield is easing toward 4.95% after a recent Fed rate hike, making investors wonder if India's central bank will follow suit in October.
Everyone's watching these global moves to see how they'll ripple through prices and interest rates back home.