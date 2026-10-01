Indian AI startups struggle amid rising compute and hardware costs
Business
Indian AI startups in education, content, and healthcare are feeling the pinch from expensive computing power and hardware.
Even though investors are excited about AI's potential, scaling up is tough when budgets are tight and tech costs keep climbing.
Harsha Kumar urges retention and monetization
Lightspeed India's Harsha Kumar suggests founders get smart about building products that people actually stick with, and figure out how to make money along the way.
There's growing investor buzz around AI in health tech, edtech, and creative platforms like Pocket FM and Kuku FM.
Still, Kumar points out that while AI can help automate content, real storytelling is what keeps people coming back.