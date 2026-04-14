Indian airports receive Israeli GPS protection from 63 moons
Indian airports are getting extra protection against GPS spoofing, thanks to 63 Moons Technologies and its cybersecurity business unit, 63SATS Cybertech.
They are actively piloting an Israeli solution at two airports, including Noida International, after GPS spoofing was detected at major Indian airports including Delhi and Mumbai.
The goal? Make sure pilots get real navigation information and keep air travel safe.
CYBX superapp blocks nearly 1.4 million cyberattacks
63 Moons is not stopping there: they are also pushing their CYBX superapp, which has already blocked nearly 1.4 million cyberattacks within a month of its initial launch in August 2025.
Plus, they are teaming up with state governments and global brands to strengthen cybersecurity across energy, banking, and other critical sectors.