Indian Army begins ₹75,000cr 5 year Soviet era armour modernization

Indian Army upgrades boost domestic manufacturing

This overhaul isn't just about new gear: it's set to boost local manufacturing and cut down on imports.

The project will create jobs and support startups, with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. teaming up with around 1,200 MSMEs and startups to restore 790 T-72s.

There's also big money earmarked for upgrading T-90s, BMPs, and ARVs, helping India build a stronger defense industry right at home.