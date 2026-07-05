Indian Army begins ₹75,000cr 5 year Soviet era armour modernization
The Indian Army is rolling out a massive five-year project to modernize its old Soviet-era tanks and armored vehicles.
With a budget of ₹75,000 crore, the plan covers T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP combat vehicles, and Armored Recovery Vehicles.
Expect smarter technology upgrades, including drones for surveillance and combat, to make these machines ready for today's challenges.
Indian Army upgrades boost domestic manufacturing
This overhaul isn't just about new gear: it's set to boost local manufacturing and cut down on imports.
The project will create jobs and support startups, with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. teaming up with around 1,200 MSMEs and startups to restore 790 T-72s.
There's also big money earmarked for upgrading T-90s, BMPs, and ARVs, helping India build a stronger defense industry right at home.