Indian automakers expand in-house finance to ease vehicle purchases
Automakers operating in India are ramping up their own finance arms or joint-venture financing structures to make buying vehicles easier, especially since most people depend on loans.
With record sales and 75% of buyers needing financing, companies like Honda, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TVS Motor want to help more customers get behind the wheel.
Honda plans lender, industry expands financing
Honda plans to launch its own lending company in India by March 2027.
Eicher Motors is teaming up with Volvo Financial Services for exclusive brand financing.
Escorts Kubota is doubling down on retail loans after seeing better sales results.
Plus, industry leaders like TVS Group are broadening their financial-services footprint beyond vehicle loans, while Mahindra is expanding loan options into mortgages and small business support to reach even more buyers, especially in rural areas.