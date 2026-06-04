Indian automakers expand in-house finance to ease vehicle purchases

Honda plans lender, industry expands financing

Honda plans to launch its own lending company in India by March 2027.

Eicher Motors is teaming up with Volvo Financial Services for exclusive brand financing.

Escorts Kubota is doubling down on retail loans after seeing better sales results.

Plus, industry leaders like TVS Group are broadening their financial-services footprint beyond vehicle loans, while Mahindra is expanding loan options into mortgages and small business support to reach even more buyers, especially in rural areas.