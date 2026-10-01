Indian Bank acts to protect customers from new UPI MDR

MD and CEO Binod Kumar shared that customers will have an easy way to report if a merchant tries to sneak in extra charges.

The bank is developing an API-based system to spot any weird transaction patterns, and might even consider waiving part of the MDR for merchants where Indian Bank is the acquiring bank, based on transaction volumes and a cost-benefit assessment.

Even with these changes, Indian Bank expects only a small financial impact, actually projecting around ₹100 crore in income from the new fees.