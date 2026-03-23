Indian Bank has raised ₹5,000cr via bonds in India

Financial strategy

Bonds rated 'AAA' by CARE and CRISIL

The infrastructure bonds issued by Indian Bank have been rated 'AAA' with a 'Stable' outlook by both CARE and CRISIL. This high rating indicates the safety and reliability of these bonds. The bank's decision to issue such bonds is seen as a strategic move to lend more affordably to large projects, as they are exempt from certain reserve requirements (CRR and SLR).