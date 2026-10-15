Indian Bank reports 15% Q2 net profit rise to ₹3,462cr
Business
Indian Bank just posted a strong 15% jump in net profit for the second quarter of FY27, hitting ₹3,462 crore (up from ₹3,018 crore last year).
The boost comes from higher total income and interest earnings, with income rising to ₹23,059 crore and interest income touching ₹19,106 crore.
Indian Bank operating profit jumps
Operating profit saw a big leap too: ₹7,090 crore this quarter versus ₹4,837 crore last year.
The bank also cleaned up its books: gross NPAs dropped to 1.61% (from 2.6%), and less money had to be set aside for bad loans.
One thing to watch, though: the bank's capital ratio dipped slightly to 16.21%.
Overall, it's been a solid quarter for Indian Bank.