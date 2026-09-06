Indian Bank to open representative office in Dubai
What's the story
Indian Bank has announced its plans to set up a representative office in Dubai. The decision comes after the bank's board approved the move as part of its strategy to expand overseas operations. The new office will target the large Indian diaspora in West Asia, especially in the UAE. Currently, Indian Bank operates a full-service international branch in Singapore and two branches in Sri Lanka (Colombo and Jaffna).
Expansion strategy
Bank's offshore operations
Indian Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) operating as an offshore/foreign branch from GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
The bank's MD and CEO, Binod Kumar, said they are doing good business from their GIFT City branch.
He added that they intend to open a representative office in Dubai due to the large number of non-resident Indians settled there, making up about 33% of the working population.
Growth strategy
Plans for domestic expansion
Along with its international expansion, Indian Bank also has aggressive domestic growth plans.
Kumar said the bank intends to add 100 branches this year, focusing mainly on central and western India.
To meet the growing business needs and replace retiring employees, the bank will hire around 2,500 staff members including specialist officers.
As of June 30, 2026, Indian Bank had a total of 6,003 domestic branches across India.