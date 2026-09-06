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Home / News / Business News / Indian Bank to open representative office in Dubai
Indian Bank to open representative office in Dubai
The new office will target Indian diaspora in UAE

Indian Bank to open representative office in Dubai

By Akash Pandey
Sep 06, 2026
05:30 pm
What's the story

Indian Bank has announced its plans to set up a representative office in Dubai. The decision comes after the bank's board approved the move as part of its strategy to expand overseas operations. The new office will target the large Indian diaspora in West Asia, especially in the UAE. Currently, Indian Bank operates a full-service international branch in Singapore and two branches in Sri Lanka (Colombo and Jaffna).

Expansion strategy

Bank's offshore operations

Indian Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) operating as an offshore/foreign branch from GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The bank's MD and CEO, Binod Kumar, said they are doing good business from their GIFT City branch.

He added that they intend to open a representative office in Dubai due to the large number of non-resident Indians settled there, making up about 33% of the working population.

Growth strategy

Plans for domestic expansion

Along with its international expansion, Indian Bank also has aggressive domestic growth plans.

Kumar said the bank intends to add 100 branches this year, focusing mainly on central and western India.

To meet the growing business needs and replace retiring employees, the bank will hire around 2,500 staff members including specialist officers.

As of June 30, 2026, Indian Bank had a total of 6,003 domestic branches across India.

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