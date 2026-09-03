Indian banks and financial firms adopt AI to meet expectations
Business
More Indian companies, especially banks and financial services, are turning to AI and the cloud to keep up with rising customer expectations, says Albert Nel from Genesys.
A recent study found that 72% of BFSI leaders say customers now expect instant resolution, though there are issues about operational readiness.
Genesys saw over 70% India growth
India is now a top growth market for Genesys, which saw more than 70% growth here in 2025.
Genesys Cloud is running in Mumbai to serve India customers, plus supporting Hindi, plus teaming up with partners for Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, so more people can get help in their own language.