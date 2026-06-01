Indian banks and financial firms jump into AI, scaling lags Business Jun 01, 2026

Indian banks and financial firms are jumping into AI, using it to make faster decisions and catch fraud in real time.

While early adopters are seeing progress, the ET-Cisco survey points out that challenges like data security and solid infrastructure are still holding some back.

Experts say the big hurdle isn't the tech itself: it's making sure companies are truly ready to scale up.