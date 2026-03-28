Indian banks' credit-deposit ratio hits record 83% as loans rise

Loans outpace deposits 13.8% vs 10.8%

In the financial year to March 15, 2026, loans grew faster than deposits (13.8% vs. 10.8%), echoing trends seen after the pandemic when borrowing spiked.

With banks using more of their funds for lending, profits could rise, but so does risk if people can't pay back those loans.

Plus, some recent tweaks in how data is reported have made these numbers even clearer at quarter-ends.