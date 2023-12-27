Indian banks' asset quality improves to decade's best in September

1/4

Business 2 min read

Indian banks' asset quality improves to decade's best in September

By Rishabh Raj 05:55 pm Dec 27, 202305:55 pm

If principal or interest isn't repaid for 90 days, a loan turns NPA

India's banking sector's asset quality continued to improve in the second quarter of the current financial year, easing to a fresh decadal low. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 'Trend and Progress of Banking' report published on Wednesday shows a decline in the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio to 3.2% by September 2023. This positive trend began in 2018-19 and persisted through FY23 and the first half of FY24, the report stated.

2/4

What is GNPA ratio?

GNPA ratio is a financial metric used in banking to measure the proportion of loans that are considered non-performing compared to the total loans given out by a bank. Non-performing assets (NPAs) are loans where the borrower has stopped paying interest or principal repayments for a specified period, typically 90 days or more. The GNPA ratio is calculated by dividing the total amount of gross non-performing assets by the total loans issued by the bank and then multiplying by 100.

3/4

Capital adequacy measures show positive trends

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR), a measure of capital adequacy, reached 16.8% by September 2023. The RBI report emphasizes that all bank groups met the regulatory minimum requirement and the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio requirement, showcasing the overall stability and resilience of India's banking sector. This ensures that banks are sufficiently capitalized to withstand potential losses from their risk exposures.

4/4

Growth in balance sheets and deposits

In 2022-23, the consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks grew by 12.2%, fueled by credit expansion in the retail and services sectors. Deposit growth also increased during this period, albeit at a slower pace than credit growth. This growth signifies a positive shift in the banking industry, with heightened lending activity bolstering economic growth and development across various sectors in India.