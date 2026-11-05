Indian banks readying for April 2027 ECL rules with RBI
Business
Big changes are coming to Indian banks: from April 2027, they will have to start putting money aside for possible future loan losses under the new Expected Credit Loss (ECL) rules.
The Reserve Bank of India is working with banks to make this a smooth switch.
SBI's chairman, CS Setty, says they are ready and expect an ECL impact of ₹19,500 crore.
Banks add provisions including HDFC ₹49,500cr
To get ready, banks are stacking up extra funds: HDFC Bank has set aside ₹49,500 crore, PNB expects an ₹8,000 crore impact, and Union Bank has made provisions, too.