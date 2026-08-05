Indian bonds rise as 10-year bond yield slips to 6.7793%
Business
Indian bonds got a boost this week, thanks to Brent crude oil prices dropping below $80 a barrel.
The main 10-year bond yield slipped to 6.7793%, as comments from Qatar and United States officials signaled progress in peace talks and eased worries about energy supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
Markets expect RBI to hold rates
Now, everyone is waiting to see what the Reserve Bank of India does at its upcoming policy review.
Most expect interest rates to stay at 5.25%, but with inflation ticking up to 4.38% in June, markets are watching commentary about the country's inflation outlook and measures to shore up capital flows.