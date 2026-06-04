Indian-born founders launched 96 US unicorns, more than other immigrants
Business
Indian-born founders have launched 96 billion-dollar startups in the US more than any other immigrant group.
According to a new NFAP study, immigrants started nearly 60% of US unicorns out of 775 tracked as of April 2026.
Israel, the UK and China trail behind, showing just how much Indian talent is shaping the US startup scene.
US unicorns $5T nearly 80% immigrant-led
These companies aren't just big: they're valued at $5 trillion and employ about 833 people each on average.
Almost 80% have an immigrant founder or an immigrant in a top leadership role like CEO or CTO.
Notably, six Indian founders (including Mohit Aron and Jyoti Bansal) have built several unicorns after coming to the US proving how education can spark major innovation.