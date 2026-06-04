Indian-born founders launched 96 US unicorns, more than other immigrants Business Jun 04, 2026

Indian-born founders have launched 96 billion-dollar startups in the US more than any other immigrant group.

According to a new NFAP study, immigrants started nearly 60% of US unicorns out of 775 tracked as of April 2026.

Israel, the UK and China trail behind, showing just how much Indian talent is shaping the US startup scene.