Indian brands use AI for quicker cheaper personalized festive ads
This festive season, brands are leaning on AI to make their ads quicker, cheaper, and more personalized.
Big names like OPPO, SBI Life Insurance, and Haier are skipping expensive studio shoots by using AI for everything from creating to testing ads.
With the festive period making up over one-third of India's annual ad spend (₹60,000-62,000 crore), brands are eager to get creative, fast.
RENEE Cosmetics cuts production time 70-80%
AI is helping brands cut ad costs for traditional 30- to 90-second television commercial production, which usually top ₹50 lakh, and speed up production.
RENEE Cosmetics saw a 30.16% jump in engagement and slashed production time by up to 70-80% with AI-generated ads.
Ferns N Petals saw its speed of creative execution increase by nearly 4X, allowing it to develop, test and deploy a much larger volume of creatives in a fraction of the time.
Still, experts remind everyone that while AI is great for ideas and execution, it cannot replace the human touch needed for real emotional connection.