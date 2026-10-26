Indian brands use AI for quicker cheaper personalized festive ads

This festive season, brands are leaning on AI to make their ads quicker, cheaper, and more personalized.

Big names like OPPO, SBI Life Insurance, and Haier are skipping expensive studio shoots by using AI for everything from creating to testing ads.

With the festive period making up over one-third of India's annual ad spend (₹60,000-62,000 crore), brands are eager to get creative, fast.